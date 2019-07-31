As the city of Barron recovers from the July 19, 2019 storm, local leaders are already talking about what kinds of trees will take the place of the hundreds that fell in the 75 to 90-mph winds.
Discussions took place Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the weekly meeting of the Barron Kiwanis Club.
“We’ve gone through a devastating experience,” said guest speaker Ron Fladten, mayor. “It took in the entire city. But it is remarkable that there were no casualties.”
Fladten also praised “the quick response of the citizens, the Street and Utility departments” as the city recovered from the storm.
Nine other municipal utilities joined with Barron workers to get the city’s electrical service restored by Sunday night, July 21, he added.
“We have a first-class organization at the city,” Fladten said. “If you see a city employee, please thank them for their help.”
Caravans of vehicles and trailers brought storm debris to both the city yard (at 14th Street and Woodland Avenue) and to nearby Wayside Cemetery, where the city hired in an “industrial-sized” chipping machine to chop up limbs and branches, the mayor added.
“Anything not tree-related – such as building material and/or items with nails in it, must be placed in Dumpsters,” Fladten said.
City leaders will monitor the cleanup to determine whether to continue offering curbside pickup for storm debris, he added.
“Most (of the debris) will be chipped; some will possibly be left until next spring,” the mayor said.
Discussion turned to how Barron can recover from the loss of so many large trees.
Kiwanis member Keith Kolpack said his father-in-law developed a booklet on trees and urban areas. He recommended planting a variety of species to replace what was lost.
“If we go back to what there was, we’re asking for the same thing if there’s another storm,” he said.
Club member Tyler Gruetzmacher recommended planting disease-resistant species of elm, as well as hackberry trees, which also fight disease and resemble elms as they mature.
Don Peterson, club member, suggested Kiwanis may want to take on reforestation as a future project.
