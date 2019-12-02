A 21-year-old man from Kewaskum, Wis., suffered fatal injuries after the pickup truck he was driving overturned early Thanksgiving Day near Cumberland, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Monday, Dec. 2.
A press release issued by the Sheriff's Department identifies the victim as Cole R. Schiebel, who was extricated from the pickup after authorities were notified of the crash at 12:14 a.m. Nov. 28.
Fitzgerald said Schiebel was taken to Cumberland Hospital, where lifesaving measures were unable to save him.
Road conditions and alcohol are contributing factors, the sheriff added.
"As we start the month of December, I want to remind everyone that drinking and driving doesn't mix with the safety of our roads," Fitzgerald said in a note accompanying the press release. "Drinking and driving is 100 percent preventable. We don't want to have to do another death notification ever, but, especially, over the holidays," he said.
