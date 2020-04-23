Two adjoining northwestern Wisconsin counties are sending different messages about how they plan to address the question of returning the economy to a pre-COVID-19 status, according to announcements produced Tuesday, April 21, and Wednesday, April 22, 2020, by authorities in Barron and Polk counties.
The announcements come in the wake of a decision by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to extend “Safer at Home” restrictions until May 26.
Barron County department heads released a statement April 22 that said, in part, that “there may be a better way to safely move ahead than what is currently in place.”
The statement came over the signatures of Sheriff Fitzgerald, County Administrator Jeff French Corporation Counsel John Muench, Health Officer Laura Sauve, County Board Chair Louie Okey, Emergency Services Director Michael Judy, and Health & Human Services director Stacey Frolik
“Our team is working with the state and the legislature to see what our options may be," the announcement said. "We want businesses to be able to open back up, but we need a plan to ensure the safety of everyone.”
However, Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak announced April 21 that, with certain restrictions, he would permit all businesses in his county to reopen.
"I believe the extension of the safer at home order set to expire April 24 is an over-reach of State Government,” Waak said.
“I believe most Polk County businesses can safely operate with some protective measures in place such as social distancing and protective equipment for staff/patrons,” he added.
For more, read the April 29 edition of the News-Shield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.