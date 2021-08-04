New sidewalk work is scheduled to begin this week at Portland Manor Apartments, owned and operated by the Barron County Housing Authority.
However, that may be only the first phase of what could be a number of interior upgrades and improvements in the building, according to an official with the Housing Authority.
“We anticipate the Almena sidewalk project will begin the week of Aug. 2 (2021),” said Meg Skemp, Housing Authority executive director.
The county budget process could include a tax credit program that may result in the financing of interior improvements at Portland Manor and other Housing Authority buildings in the county.
“We will have a Capital Needs Assessment done to determine what improvements are needed to bring the properties up to current standards,” Skemp said in a late-July email.
She said that Portland Manor and most of the other county-owned apartments have the original flooring and particleboard cabinets from 1978, which will be replaced if the program goes forward.
“We will replace plumbing and an elevator (in a building at Barron),” Skemp said. “We will explore whether all the one-bedroom apartments -- which are designated for elderly and disabled households -- can be made wheelchair accessible.”
Other improvements could include solar energy and other amenities like dishwashers and vented microwave ovens, she added.
According to the Brookings Institution’s Tax Policy Center website, the federal government issues tax credits to state and territorial governments to help finance the improvements.
State housing agencies then award the credits to private developers of affordable rental housing projects through a competitive process.
Developers generally sell the credits to private investors to obtain funding. Once the housing project is placed in service (essentially, made available to tenants), investors can claim the credit over a 10-year period, according to the Tax Policy Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.