A pair of Minnesota residents are in the Barron County Jail awaiting an initial appearance next Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in connection with a break-in at and foot chase at and near a coin-operated laundry in downtown Barron, according to complaints filed Feb. 23 in Barron County Circuit Court.
The complaint identifies the suspects as Jason P. Sudbeck, 51, of Onamia, Minn., and Ronald D. Vezina, 45, of St. Paul.
They were taken into custody by a pair of Barron County Sheriff's deputies who were in Barron just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, when dispatchers received a complaint about a burglary in progress at the Kwik Wash Laundromat, 627 E. La Salle Ave.
The complaint said defendant Vezina was arrested at the scene after one of the deputies heard movement in the building, drew his sidearm, and ordered the intruder to come out with his hands up.
As the suspect emerged from a back office, the deputy heard breaking glass, and saw a man run away. The second deputy headed off the suspect with his squad car and arrested him. He was later identified as defendant Sudbeck.
Read the March 2,2022, edition of the Barron News-Shield for further details.
