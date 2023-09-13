Karen Anderson from Minnetonka, Minn., will share her life story, “From Darkness to Light” at the Sept. 18 Chetek Area After Five 6 p.m. buffet as well as at the Aug. 15 Rice Lake Women’s Connection 9 a.m. brunch. Both meetings are open to all ladies; there are no dues or fees.
Both outreaches will enjoy a Nutritional Wellness special feature provided by Tammy Schwartz of Haywar.
Join the Chetek Area After Five ladies for a pizza and salad buffet at the Stone Oven Pizzeria on Main Street in Cameron with registration on Monday, Sept. 18, at 5:45 p.m.,; and the the program at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10.
The Rice Lake Women’s Connection meetikng will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m. at The Moose Lodge located at 402 East Newton St. in Rice Lake. The ladies of the Moose Lodge will be serving Baked Eggs and Sausage, Danish Coffee Cake, and a beverage for a cost of $10.
Reservations or cancellations can be made for either outreach by calling Barb Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or e mailing bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday, Sept. 15.
Stonecroft is an international women’s outreach headquartered in Kansas City, Mo.
