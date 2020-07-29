State agencies have been asked to trim $250 million from their operating budgets for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
The request came in anticipation of reductions in state revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement did not include a timeline for the spending proposals.
In his announcement, Evers said he still hoped the federal government would step in to help. %The unfortunate reality is that we must take these steps and make more significant cuts.”
Evers noted that Wisconsin must be pro-active in “an effort to ensure the state is in a stronger position to weather revenue impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, while also ensuring critical services remain accessible to Wisconsin residents.”
The governor instructed Department of Administration Sec. Joel Brennan to work with state agencies to identify $250 million in cost savings for the current fiscal year. That comes on top of a $70 million in cuts announced by the Department of Administration earlier in the summer.
“Humility, creative problem solving, service, flexibility, truth and patience: those are the values that will help us navigate the difficult fiscal road ahead,” the governor added.
