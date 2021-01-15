Barron, WI (54812)

Today

A few rain showers early changing to a few snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.