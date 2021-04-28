Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School will undergo many improvements in the wake of the successful April 6, 2021, Barron Area School District referendum.
A lot of them won’t be very visible in the eye of a visitor, according to Terry Poulter, district Grounds & Maintenance Supervisor.
But that doesn’t mean people won’t feel the difference, he added.
Conducting a tour of the building on Friday, April 23Poulter explained some of the mechanical and utility projects that should improve “creature comforts” throughout the building.
For example, the school gym and multipurpose room (which also serves as the school cafeteria) will be air conditioned for the first time, as will several other areas of the building.
During the warmer months of the school year (such as August, September, late May and early June), that should make for a better environment for students and staff, Poulter said.
“We will also be installing tamper-resistant electrical receptacles throughout the building,” Poulter said.
That change should reduce and/or eliminate the chance of accidental electric shocks for youngsters tempted to put their fingers in the wrong places, he added.
Visitors who come to the school during colder months will soon find a nicer place to wait to be admitted to the building. Poulter said that, after they press the security button to alert the office of their presence, visitors must now wait outside for the receptionist to unlock the door.
“But the (referendum will help to pay for) moving the security button inside the vestibule,” he added. “So, when (visitors) come here, they can be out of the weather while they’re waiting.”
Less visible, but no less important, will be:
• The relocation of the school’s main electrical panel, away from the kitchen, where the current panel is located. That’s against current state building codes, Poulter said.
• Better controls for heating that will make it easier to maintain temperatures throughout the building, without making it too hot in one room, and too cold in another.
• Improvements in drainage, to keep rainwater from flowing back into the building after heavy rains.
• Tuckpointing on exterior walls, some of which date back to the Dwight Eisenhower administration.
Local history
According to excerpts from the history of Ridgeland, students were taught in a wood frame structure built in 1902 on the north side of the village. It served the community’s needs until 1917, when “a modern brick building was (built) housing three teachers and pupils from a joint school district.”
Ridgeland had its own two-year high school, and the arrangement continued until 1955, when “after many heated arguments pro and con, the district yielded to the march of progress and consolidated with the Barron school system,” the history adds.
The “modern” building, now known as Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School, dates back to 1957, according to Poulter, and the village history has a photo showing the “new” and “old” buildings in September of 1991.
Other photos appearing in the village history show the 1917 building being demolished. Further additions to the 1957 building were added in 1986, 1988 and 1998, Poulter added.
