Tom and Shirley Pimple had a special visitor over Independence Day weekend. It was their nephew Thomas Austin, who rolled into Barron on a bicycle 54 days after starting a cross-country trip from the coast of Oregon.
Austin, 62, stayed put for the weekend, avoiding the additional holiday traffic and helping his hosts with some projects.
Austin is from Eagle River, Alaska, and recently retired.
“I have thought about crossing the U.S. on a bicycle for over a decade. My desire was to do it in one shot, so I waited to retire to get started,” he said.
Since dipping his rear tire in the Pacific Ocean, Austin has passed through seven states, and will pass through seven more before he dips his front tire in the Atlantic.
He is visiting various friends and family along the way. After Barron, his next stops were in Marinette and Green Bay, before crossing Lake Michigan on the S.S. Badger ferry.
Austin said his worst day on the road was pedaling into 25 mph headwinds in eastern Montana.
The best days were paralleling the Clearwater and Locsa Rivers in Idaho.
“The route was so picturesque,” he said.
Here’s to wishing Austin many more picturesque miles and some good tailwinds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.