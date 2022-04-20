A $15 million renovation plan for low- to moderate-income apartment renovations throughout Barron County – including 54 units in the News-Shield circulation area – is now awaiting final approval from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal to spend up to $3.5 million on the project, using a portion of its COVID-19 relief funds approved by Congress in the March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
The money represents Barron County’s share of the investment in a plan that – if approved by state authorities – would create tax credits for private investors to pool capital for contractors hired to do the work, according to information shared with supervisors at earlier meetings.
But Barron County has competition as it awaits word from the state about whether or not it will get the funds.
“Our developer thinks WHEDA will be making the award announcement in the next week or two,” said Meg Skemp, Housing Authority executive director, in an April 13 email. “We are competing with 16 others for the tax credits.”
The county and its competitors are seeking the tax credits to help create a funding source that contractors could use to do their work.
Issued by the federal government, the credits are parceled out to state and territorial governments. State housing agencies (like WHEDA) then award the credits to private developers of affordable rental housing projects through a competitive process.
Developers sell the credits to private investors to obtain funding for the work. Once the apartments are available to tenants, investors can claim the credit on their income taxes over a 10-year period.
If the county can obtain the credits to go with its up-front investment, area apartment dwellers could see improvements in their homes that include renovated bathrooms including roll-in showers for the elderly; remodeled kitchens, new appliances, hot water heaters, electrical upgrades, and remodeled closets and pantries.
Additional improvements would be made in common areas of the buildings, as well as extensive landscaping on the surrounding grounds.
Most of the apartments scheduled for upgrades have been owned by the county for some 50 years.
