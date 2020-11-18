Wisconsin country singer Chris Kroeze’s latest single “Same Ole” debuted on the Billboard Country Indicator Chart this past week at #56. This is Kroeze’s first national charting radio single and a big step for the young singer’s career.
“Country radio has very few slots, especially for new music, so to hear from stations across the country that are playing new music from a small town guy up here in Wisconsin is incredibly humbling,” Kroeze said.
While millions around the country were introduced to Kroeze during his journey all the way to the finale and a runner-up finish on NBC’s THE VOICE, many around the Midwest have been following his career for many years. Kroeze has been averaging more than 175 performances per year since 2015.
Despite 2020 being incredibly devastating to the entertainment industry, Kroeze has continued to grow his career. “We literally had 95% of our year wiped out overnight,” Kroeze said. “We had to choose to either hunker down and try to ride this out, or to keep pushing. We had some songs we believed in, and I can only hunt and fish so much… so the choice was easy.”
Kroeze’s music has resonated across the industry this year not only with his fans and country radio, but also receiving placement in various streaming services official playlists like Spotify’s “Next From Nashville” and “New Music Nashville.” His new record “We All Sing Along” is available to order through his website and all digital streaming services.
“It’s been a tough year, and we’re not sure when that might change, but we’re getting creative and doing everything we can to keep inching forward,” said Kroeze.
This year he’s stayed busy with many private and corporate virtual performances, as well as unique outdoor events. This summer he sold out drive-in theater shows and packed local lakes with performances from a pontoon to other boaters.
You can follow Kroeze at Facebook.com/ChrisKroezeMusic on Instagram at @chriskroezemusic or at www.ChrisKroezeMusic.com and all online music streaming services.
