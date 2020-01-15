Members of the Barron Chamber of Commerce will gather Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at VFW Post 8338, 1105 E. Division Ave., for an annual banquet and presentation of the Chamber’s annual Distinguished Service Award.

The evening begins with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30, the annual business meeting, and the award presentation.

The Chamber mission statement is to “build a better place to live and work by promoting economic growth and well being through cooperative efforts.”

The Chamber operates on a budget of approximately $10,000 annually, earned through membership dues.

Among its activities are city promotions held in the downtown area and other community locations, summer concerts at Anderson Park, and the annual Barron Fall Fest.

Chamber members were active participants in a downtown plan developed in 2019 to serve as a guide for future improvements in the La Salle Avenue business district. Its goals are to enhance parking, pedestrian and social activity, promote social gathering spaces in the downtown area, identify properties in need of rehabilitation, promote commercial growth, support existing business success and attract new business.

The Chamber Board of Directors meets on the third Thursday of each month at Barron City Hall.

Board members include Angie Buckley, Barron Area Community Center; Liban Ismail, Jennie-O Turkey Store; Josh Tomsovic, Sterling Bank; Melissa Gillett, Barron Electric Cooperative; Sharon Masek, Superior Silica Sand; Sue Reynolds, Johnson, Agen, Kupferschmidt & Associates; April Sloan, Citizens Community Federal; Larissa Manor, Mayo Clinic Health System; Ann Matheny, Thrivent Financial; Rick Rassbach, WESTconsin Credit Union; Shanna Roe, Mosaic Telecom; Pat Thornby, formerly of Barron Veterinary Clinic; Mary Goetsch, Barron News-Shield and Jody Neff, WESTconsin Credit Union.

Barron Chamber

Award Winners

1986 – Nyles Ellefson

1987 – Harold Clausen

1988 – Wallace Jerome

1989 – Harold Clausen

1990 – Stuart Brooks

1991 – Jack Edson

1992 – LeRoy Lucken

1993 – Ken Peterson

1994 – Lee Zabka

1995 – Cheryl Forehand

1996 – Craig Anderson

1997 – Jack Sroka

1998 – Curt Madson

1999 – Peggy Rogers

2000 – Jerry Jerome

2001 – George Clausen

2002 – Jason Erb

2003 – Pat Stokes

2004 – Don Peterson

2005 – Laurie Wooldridge

2006 – Val Gieseke

2007 – Nancy Kasper

2008 – Becky Huerth

2009 – Jan Jorgenson

2010 – Larry Nevin

2011 – Rick Rassbach

2012 –Lynne Hanse

2013 – Jan Jorgenson

2014 – Rod Nordby

2015 – Dave Wiehe

2016 – Larry Greener

2017 – Pat Thornby

2018 – Angie Buckley

Source: Barron Chamber of Commerce