Members of the Barron Chamber of Commerce will gather Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at VFW Post 8338, 1105 E. Division Ave., for an annual banquet and presentation of the Chamber’s annual Distinguished Service Award.
The evening begins with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30, the annual business meeting, and the award presentation.
The Chamber mission statement is to “build a better place to live and work by promoting economic growth and well being through cooperative efforts.”
The Chamber operates on a budget of approximately $10,000 annually, earned through membership dues.
Among its activities are city promotions held in the downtown area and other community locations, summer concerts at Anderson Park, and the annual Barron Fall Fest.
Chamber members were active participants in a downtown plan developed in 2019 to serve as a guide for future improvements in the La Salle Avenue business district. Its goals are to enhance parking, pedestrian and social activity, promote social gathering spaces in the downtown area, identify properties in need of rehabilitation, promote commercial growth, support existing business success and attract new business.
The Chamber Board of Directors meets on the third Thursday of each month at Barron City Hall.
Board members include Angie Buckley, Barron Area Community Center; Liban Ismail, Jennie-O Turkey Store; Josh Tomsovic, Sterling Bank; Melissa Gillett, Barron Electric Cooperative; Sharon Masek, Superior Silica Sand; Sue Reynolds, Johnson, Agen, Kupferschmidt & Associates; April Sloan, Citizens Community Federal; Larissa Manor, Mayo Clinic Health System; Ann Matheny, Thrivent Financial; Rick Rassbach, WESTconsin Credit Union; Shanna Roe, Mosaic Telecom; Pat Thornby, formerly of Barron Veterinary Clinic; Mary Goetsch, Barron News-Shield and Jody Neff, WESTconsin Credit Union.
Barron Chamber
Award Winners
1986 – Nyles Ellefson
1987 – Harold Clausen
1988 – Wallace Jerome
1989 – Harold Clausen
1990 – Stuart Brooks
1991 – Jack Edson
1992 – LeRoy Lucken
1993 – Ken Peterson
1994 – Lee Zabka
1995 – Cheryl Forehand
1996 – Craig Anderson
1997 – Jack Sroka
1998 – Curt Madson
1999 – Peggy Rogers
2000 – Jerry Jerome
2001 – George Clausen
2002 – Jason Erb
2003 – Pat Stokes
2004 – Don Peterson
2005 – Laurie Wooldridge
2006 – Val Gieseke
2007 – Nancy Kasper
2008 – Becky Huerth
2009 – Jan Jorgenson
2010 – Larry Nevin
2011 – Rick Rassbach
2012 –Lynne Hanse
2013 – Jan Jorgenson
2014 – Rod Nordby
2015 – Dave Wiehe
2016 – Larry Greener
2017 – Pat Thornby
2018 – Angie Buckley
Source: Barron Chamber of Commerce
