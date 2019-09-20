The Barron Spotlighters have scheduled auditions for the play "Arsenic and Old Lace" at the Barron Area Community Center from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 28; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. All auditions will be held in the conference room. The production opens Jan. 31, 2020, and continues Feb. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9.
In this classic comedy, which was a smash hit in New York and on the road, we meet the charming and innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously “acceptable” roomers; the antics of their nephew who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt; and the activities of the other nephew. No further description or amplification is necessary … amazingly funny.
Eleven men and three women make up the cast, with several roles being minor bit parts – fun but not desperately time-consuming and not a lot of lines to learn. Come one, come all, whether this is your first time on stage or whether you are a seasoned actor. The show needs you all.
If you are unable to make any of the audition times but would like to audition, contact the director, Dave Blumer, at 715-642-0635 or dblumerleaps@gmail.com and he can arrange another time.
