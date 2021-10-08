The Hwy. T bridge over the Vermillion River will be closed for several weeks for maintenance, effective Friday, Oct. 8.
Traffic will be limited to a single lane and controlled by signal lights.
Drivers are reminded to pay attention in work zones as conditions may change.
Use of hand-held devices, such as cell phones, is against the law in work zones.
For more information, contact the Barron County Highway Department at 715-637-3755.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.