Vermillion Bridge

It's expected to take several weeks to complete the work on the Vermillion Bridge.

The Hwy. T bridge over the Vermillion River will be closed for several weeks for maintenance, effective Friday, Oct. 8. 

Traffic will be limited to a single lane and controlled by signal lights. 

Drivers are reminded to pay attention in work zones as conditions may change. 

Use of hand-held devices, such as cell phones, is against the law in work zones. 

For more information, contact the Barron County Highway Department at 715-637-3755.