For the third time in four years, a new center pylon has been installed at the Ridgeland Veterans’ Memorial, located on village-owned land at the southwest corner of Wisconsin Hwy. 25, and Barron-Dunn Avenue, on the northern outskirts of Ridgeland.
Installed Friday, May 1, 2020, under the direction of Chippewa Falls-based Johnson Monument. The new pylon weighs approximately one and one-half tons, according to local veteran Ray Glaser. He and other members of Willard Hinzman American Legion Post 511 have been working on the project for several years.
High winds have toppled the center pylon on two previous occasions, once in early September 2018, and the second time during the windstorm that struck Barron County on July 19, 2019.
“The first pylon was attached to the ground with adhesive,” said Glaser, who watched the installation along with fellow veterans Mike Steffe and Vern Gilbertson.
After the pylon broke into pieces the first time, the Legion Post ordered a new one that was reinforced with aluminum rods, but it, too, fell during the July 19 storm.
According to Glaser, the redesigned pylon is two inches shorter than the former monuments, and is wider and thicker. On May 1, workers mounted the new pylon on 36-inch stainless steel rods.
“This (third) stone is supposed to withstand up to a 100-mph wind,” Glaser said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.