Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.