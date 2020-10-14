Students took to the streets and parking lots of Barron Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, to write words and images of encouragement and kindness, as Barron Area School District once again took part in the annual “Kindness in Chalk” activity.
According to Sue Becker, of Riverview Middle School, the event “started as a project of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and is sponsored by both the high school and middle school FCCLA chapters.
“October is bullying awareness month and we have taken it on as a service project for our community,” Becker said Monday, Oct. 12. “FCCLA purchases the chalk for the students to use and obtains permission from local businesses to use the sidewalks as a way to share positive messages and words of encouragement to brighten up someone’s day.”
The program has gained a reputation in the community, Becker added.
“I know that the businesses I am in contact with look forward to us doing this every year,” she said. “It is a great way for the community to see our students helping make Barron an awesome … and a great place to live.”
About 150 students and a dozen staff members ventured out into the community on a day when the weather cooperated with sunny skies and mild temperatures.
High School FCCLA adviser Carrie Amundson said there was enthusiastic participation among her students, as well as younger children from nearby Woodland Elementary School.
“Barron High School Spanish Classes, Parent & Child Class, Healthy Futures, and FCCLA worked with our Woodland PreK and Wrap Around programs” on the project, Amundson said Monday, Oct. 12.
“I think community members enjoy the kindness in chalk initiative,” she added. “The high school students enjoyed spending time with the elementary students and spreading positive messages.”
To learn more about the Kindness in Chalk movement, visit https://www.minnemamaadventures.com/kindness-chalk/
