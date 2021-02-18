Residents ages 65 and older that have not been able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine through their healthcare provider are encouraged to sign up through Public Health. Barron County Public Health will be helping to match eligible people to vaccine as it becomes available. We cannot guarantee a time or date and it is still best to register through your primary healthcare provider if possible.
“We are working with our partners who are distributing vaccine to connect people to doses when they become available, said Barron County Health Officer, Laura Sauve. “These lists will help our partners get the doses out as quickly as possible.”
To register through Public Health visit, www.barroncountywi.gov and complete the short survey. If you do not have internet access you may call 715-537-6123 to register.
Public Health urges community members to continue helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms and call your doctor to be tested. Wear a mask when in public and wash your hands often. Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in your home.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html
