The year was 1989, and Bob Lorkowski, the owner of L’Cars in Cameron, was worried about a trip he was planning to a classic car contest in Pebble Beach, Calif.
“They invited the best of the best to compete,” Lorkowski said during a telephone interview Friday morning, Oct. 29, 2021.
“We had a Bugatti 1938 Type 57 entered in the contest. It was a great honor, but I had to get the car there. I was going to trailer it with my Chevy Suburban, and I was going to drive 2,500 miles from Cameron.”
Worried about the trip, and what he called “the biggest (classic car) competition in the world,” Lorkowski was contacted by a friend, veteran Rice Lake automotive repair technician Del Hanson.
“Del said he’d ride with me to California,” Lorkowski said. “That took the weight of the world off my shoulders. I knew that a guy who could fix anything was going to ride shotgun.”
The time they spent together was priceless, he added.
“It was like going to school, 2,500 miles of technical classroom training,” he said. “We wound up beating everyone in our class.”
The automotive training continued on the return trip.
“On the way back, I said, ‘Del, take a break, I can’t absorb half the stuff you’re telling me,’” Lorkowski said. “I know it’s an old saying, but Del will literally forget more than I’ll ever know about cars.”
By the time the 1989 Pebble Beach contest took place, Lorkowski and Hanson had already been friends for a decade, having met for the first time when Lorkowski was operating his first automotive shop in Bruce.
It was the first of several trips that Hanson and Lorkowski would make together, attending classic car competitions.
More than four decades later, Lorkowski wanted to do something special on the occasion of Hanson’s 90th birthday.
On Friday morning, Lorkowski went to Barron Care & Rehab, picked up his friend, and took him to the L’Cars headquarters in Cameron, where Hanson was the guest of honor at a three-hour reception attended by family members and friends.
Well wishers came from throughout the area, including Glenn and Roberta Thompson, former owners of an automotive garage in Prairie Farm, as well as friends and extended family from the Rice Lake area.
At the party, Lorkowski re-told his story about that 1989 competition, and many other memories were shared while guests enjoyed sandwiches, snacks and an enormous sheet cake, all arranged by Cameron L’Cars staff members.
“He’s a great friend,” Lorkowski said.
