Police departments in two counties and from the St. Croix Ojibwa Reservation near Cumberland were involved in a 100-mph chase early Saturday morning, April 9, 2022, that ended when the suspect fled his vehicle on foot, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The suspect, who was tentatively identified as 45-year-old Berwin Keith Badhorse, was still at large and being sought by law enforcement authorities in Barron and Polk counties as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022.
The chase began near Range, an unincorporated Polk County community about 10 miles west of the Barron-Polk county line, shortly before 12:30 a.m. April 9. The vehicle, described as "a dark-colored SUV," fled through parts of Polk and Barron counties from the time the chase began until it crashed at about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and 7 1/2 Avenue west of Hillsdale, an unincorporated community about five miles south of Barron. The driver fled and was not taken into custody, despite a ground search that lasted at least another 90 minutes, according to log entries.
The pursuit included sheriff's deputies from Polk and Barron County as well as tribal police and officers from the Barron Police Department.
