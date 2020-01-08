The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) seeks applications for a job it describes as “a communications professional eager to help Wisconsin residents make meaningful connections with agriculture” – namely, the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
Applications are invited through Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, the DATCP announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. To apply, visit https://datcp.wi.gov.
The salary is $45,000 annually and includes holiday, vacation, and sick leave as well as use of a vehicle for official business. Reimbursement is provided for health insurance as well as travel expenses for official purposes, according to a press release from Rick Hummell, DATCP public information officer.
Five women from the Bell Press circulation areas (Barron, Chetek, Bloomer and Ladysmith) have served as past Alice in Dairylands, according to the DATCP website.
“Applying to serve as Alice in Dairyland is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin.
“Being Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador has allowed me to share the story of our state’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry with many diverse audiences across the state. It’s also broadened my own view of agriculture and deepened my appreciation for the industry.”
Applicants should have:
• Considerable knowledge or work experience with Wisconsin agriculture
• At least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations
• Public speaking experience, and
• A willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends.
Applicants must be female Wisconsin residents who are 21 years old.
Preliminary interviews will be held on Feb. 22, 2020 and may be conducted via Skype or in person. Up to six finalists will be required to attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement on March 13-14.
Finalists must also attend the last round of interviews May 14-16 in Walworth County.
“In 1948, Alice was a beauty queen fresh out of high school,” DATCP said on a webpage that tells the history of the position. “Today, she is a public relations
