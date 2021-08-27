A 21-year-old Cumberland man accused in connection with a fatal shooting on a Barron residential street in late December 2020 remains free on $50,000 cash bond pending a five-day jury trial in March 2022, according to county Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Clayton M. Lauritsen, 658 24 1/2 Ave., Cumberland, appeared during a status hearing Thursday, Aug. 26, at Barron. Prosecutors and Lauritsen's defense attorney agreed to keep the trial on schedule for Monday through Friday, March 7-11, 2022, court records said.
Lauritsen was freed from the Barron County Jail on Aug. 4, 2021, after his family posted $50,000 cash bond, court records said. The original, $75,000 bond was reduced by $25,000 at a July 28, 2021, court hearing.
Until his release, the defendant had been in jail since his arrest late last December.
A complaint filed Dec. 30, 2020, charges Lauritsen with the shooting death of 45-year-old Lauritz Robertson, Barron, after the victim interfered with what had been described as a case of "road rage." The shooting took place during a confrontation that followed a high-speed vehicle chase which had started in Rice Lake and ended in front of a home on North Mill Street, Barron, court records said.
