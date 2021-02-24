The Barron News-Shield received seven awards in the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, presented by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. The award winners were recognized in a virtual awards ceremony on Friday, Feb. 19.
News-Shield award winners were as follows:
• Second Place, Ongoing/Extended Coverage – Bob Zientara; Closs Case Coverage
• Second Place, Local Column – Bob Zientara; Bob Zientara Editorial Column
• Second Place, Spot News Photo – Mark Bell; Albino Deer
• Third Place, Ongoing/Extended Coverage – Bob Zientara; Extended storm coverage
• Third Place, Business Coverage – Bob Zientara; News-Shield Business Coverage
• Third Place, Sports Action Photo – Mark Bell; Finessed Approach
• Honorable Mention, Best Sports Pages – Mark Bell, Jim Bell, Tyler Florczak, Todd Roehl;
“I’m very proud the Bell Press newspapers continue to be recognized by their peers for excellent community journalism,” said Jim Bell, president of Bell Press Inc. “The year 2020 was a challenging one for all businesses, newspapers included. Despite the economic headwinds, our newspapers continued to pursue their goal of informing and entertaining readers while responsibly reporting on the government they elected to serve them.”
Other award winners in the Bell Press group included:
The Chetek Alert
• First Place, Best Headlines – Carl Cooley; Low-flying plane creates buzz at Winter Fest Bikini Run race; Smoke still clearing over 21+ age limit; Seedy mail scams send unwanted packages
• Second Place, Spot News Photo – Tyler Florczak; I spy: bobcat cruises for easy lunch
• Honorable Mention, Local Outdoor Column – Tyler Florczak; A Tale of a Tail; Early Catch and Release Trout Season Offers Excitement; A Rare Find: Stumbling Upon My First Luna Moth
Ladysmith News
• First Place, Spot News Photo – Luke Klink; Fire on Tate Road
• Second Place, Editorial Award – Ladysmith News; City council pot vote sends wrong message; Finalists are more than last two names on list; City must release finalists names now/Rush to hold meeting fails public trust
