COVID-19 cases in Barron County are higher than they have been in months.
For the week up to Friday, July 22, 88 new cases were reported to Barron County Public Health.
That is up from 64 last week and 48 the week before that.
Risk to the community is classified as ‘High’ by the CDC.
Masks are recommended indoors, and people are advised to get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The public is advised to stay up to date on vaccines and booster shots, and take additional precautions if at risk of severe illness.
For other vaccination locations near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
COVID-19 testing remains available at health care providers and pharmacies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.