A sex offender will be released in the Ridgeland area on Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Joseph Janota will be residing at 1451 1st Ave, Ridgeland.
Janota is convicted of one count of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in 2000 and two counts Repeated Sexual Assault of same Child, once in 1991 and once in 2000.
Conditions of Janota's supervision include:
· No unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18.
· Not to engage in any relationships without prior agent approval.
· Prohibited from being in places frequented by children.
· Lifetime GPS monitoring.
A press release from the sheriff’s department states, “His criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend. This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is NOT wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear. It is our belief that an informed public is a safer public."
Janota, 65, is 5’9’’ and 218 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.
