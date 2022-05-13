The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is ruling the death of 24-year-old woman suspicious in nature with a possible factor as a drug overdose.
On Friday, May 13, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was called to Mayo Hospital in Barron for an unresponsive female that was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Deceased is Nicole Bohannon.
A male subject was taken into custody and is being held on an unrelated warrant.
A short time later, Barron County Sheriff’s Department Detectives served a search warrant at 2535 8 ¼ Ave, just east of Chetek, and recovered several drug related items.
This case remains active and under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
