The Barron County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village Museum is proud to announce an Aug. 11 fundraising event featuring Inga Witcher Orth, the host of Wisconsin Public Television’s Around the Farm Table! Inga will be doing a cooking demonstration, telling stories from her own farm family background, and bringing to life farm-to-table experiences by sharing her talents. For anyone familiar with her show, it will be exciting to see her in person.
This event will also include a farm-to-table luncheon featuring locally grown produce and foods from Morning Dove Farms and Slipper Hill Farms. Some fresh greens, vegetables and flowers from Pioneer gardens will be incorporated as well! The luncheon will be served on vintage tableware and have an inviting atmosphere outdoors with nostalgic music!
All luncheon tickets are $30, regardless of age, and include museum entry if purchased in advance.
Those attending can also join a High Tea with Inga. The cost is $20.
Tickets for the luncheon and/or tea can be purchased through the museum’s website at pioneervillagemuseum.org (under Shop), or by calling the museum at 715 458 2080.
The luncheon begins at 1 p.m. with the cooking demonstration and storytelling at 2 p.m. High Tea is at 3 p.m.
