Barron County ADRC (Aging Disabilities & Resource Center) announces the following health care workshops:
Confident Caregiver
Twelve weekly sessions. This workshop will help you better care for yourself and your loved one living with dementia, including skills to hel: understand the career of caregiving, different types of dementia, dealing with feelings that arise while caregiving, decision making skills, managing stress, handling difficult situations, and setting goals.
The in-person workshop will be held at Rice Lake March 21 - June 13 (No class May 30) from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Mondays at the Rice Lake Senior Center
It is free for all caregivers to attend. Pre-registration required. Call the ADRC at 715-537-6225 or email Trisha.witham@co.barron.wi.us or alisa.lammers@co.barron.wi.us.
On-site respite available for your loved one while you learn with other caregivers. Care provided by staff from Home Instead.
Healthy Living With Diabetes
Six weekly sessions. Did you know diabetes is tied to brain health?
Researchers have suggested people with diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes, may be at risk for cognitive decline leading to vascular dementia and, in some cases, Alzheimer’s. This workshop teaches about how your daily choices can help you live healthier with diabetes – they also can help you maintain a healthy brain and lower your risk for dementia. You will build new skills, practice what you learn, and share your experience with others. You will set your own goals and priorities. Week by week, you’ll see what works for you and take steps toward healthier living.
The workshop will be held in-person at Barron: March 23 - April 27, 202 from 1:30 - 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Barron County Government Center for ages 60 and older for a suggested donation of $10, and $10 for those under age 60.
An information session will be held March 16 at 1:30 p.m. to learn more about the program & register!
The virtual presentation will be held March 24—April 28 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Thursdays via Zoom.
Loaner tablets available by request. Must have access to Wifi.
An informational session will be held March 17 at 9 a.m. to learn more about the program and register.
Living Well with Chronic
Conditions
Six weekly sessions. Living Well is for adults of all ages with one or more ongoing health conditions. It’s a hands-on opportunity to discover solutions for your life and connecting older adults, adults with disabilities, their families and caregivers to better living. The workshop will be held at the Aging and Disability Resource Center located in Barron, Ladysmith and Shell Lake. Call1-888-538-3031.
The workshop will address your health concerns. Build confidence with short term goal setting, relaxation and stress management techniques, partnering with your health care providers plus fitness and exercise.
The virtual workshop will be held: April 4 - May 9, 1:30 - 4 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom for ages 60 and older. The suggested donation is $10 and, $10 for under age 60.
Loaner tablets available by request. Must have access to Wifi.
An informational session will be held March 28 at 1:30 p.m. to learn more about the program and register!
For more information or to register for a workshop, visit the ADRC website at www.adrcconnections.org/registrations, email alisa.lammers@co.barron.wi.us or call at 715-537-6225.
The ADRC of Barron, Rusk and Washburn Counties helps people live independently and stretch their money. Free, confidential consultations provide unbiased information about local resources for individuals ages 60+, adults with disabilities and caregivers.
Contact: Alisa Lammers, Health Promotions Coordinator, Aging and Disability Resource Centers of Barron, Rusk and Washburn Counties at 715-537-6225, or alisa.lammers@co.barron.wi.us.
