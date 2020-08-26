Ridgeland resident Roxie Micheels, who served on the Barron Area School Board for 15 years, was honored Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, for her service to the school district.
Micheels left the nine-member board in April 2020. She was succeeded by current Ridgeland representative Megan Marion. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a formal recognition until now.
“Roxie has been a diligent advocate for the families of the district she served, both during and after her children, Dominic and Addyson, attended the Ridgeland School,” fellow school board member Kelli Rasmussen said in a statement read at the board meeting.
“Dominic was in first grade, and Addyson was in kindergarten, when I started on the board,” Micheels said Thursday, Aug. 20. “I had kind of always wanted to be involved with the schools, and this was as good a time as any.”
Micheels said she enjoyed her time as a board member, serving a district that includes everything from “the small-town feel of outlying schools” to an environment that includes people from several cultures.
“The diversity is great,” Micheels said. “I think the kids need (to experience) it.”
Micheels “came to every meeting with a passion for her district, a great attitude and, always, a sense of humor,” Rasmussen added.
Micheels commuted to and from Barron from her Ridgeland area home “for countless meetings over her years of service,” Rasmussen said in the statement. “She has served with three administrators and alongside many fellow board members and has served well.
“She would come to us straight from work with a smile and positive attitude ready to make decisions that were best for our Golden Bears,” Diane Tremblay, district administrator, added.
Micheels “rarely, if ever, missed a meeting,” she added. “We are so fortunate to have had her (on the board) and (she) represented Ridgeland very well.”
Micheels, a lab technician at Mayo Clinic Heath Center-Northland, Barron, lives in Ridgeland with her husband, Jeff (who works at Cardinal Glass, Menomonie).
