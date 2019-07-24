Charles “Chuck” Stokke has not lived in Barron since 1973, when he left town to become the Postmaster in Menomonie.
But the former Barron Postmaster – who also worked for what was then known as Jerome Foods and who served as mayor of Barron in 1967 and ’68 – never forgot his years here, and how much he enjoyed living in the city.
Raised on a farm between Menomonie and Boyceville, a 1947 graduate of Boyceville High School, Chuck served in the Air Force during the Korean War, returned to western Wisconsin, and found employment in the Jerome Foods shipping department, where he worked from 1953 until 1961, when he was hired to run the Barron Post Office.
“Barron was like a second home,” Stokke said Monday, July 22, just after his three children (including Barron resident Dawn Ullrich) threw him a 90th birthday party in Menomonie.
“I loved deer hunting and being in northern Wisconsin.”
Stokke was the head of city government during the later years of his residency in the city, and he put his experience to good use after he accepted a promotion to the position of Menomonie Postmaster.
“I was also Mayor of Menomonie, from 1986 to 1998,” Stokke said.
He retired in 1990 and has lived in the Menomonie area ever since. His second wife, Luella, passed away in 2009, and he now lives in a senior housing development in Menomonie.
Much as he enjoyed Barron, Stokke said the Menomonie opportunity was too good to pass up.
“Being here was kind of like coming home for me,” he said. Later on in his postal career, “I had a chance to leave Menomonie (for another job),” Stokke added. “But I decided to pass it up.”
The descendant of European immigrants, Stokke said his long life comes from “good, old Norwegian genes,” although his four grandparents originally hailed from both Norway and Switzerland.
“My health is OK,” he said. “I keep active, take care of my flowers. And I like winter – I’m a four-season person. I never cared much for (going south for the winter).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.