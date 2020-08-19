When trucks come to the General Store, Barron’s newest retail business, 1327 18th Street, owners Teresa Lindloff and Tyler Van Helden are never quite sure what they’re going to unpack.
The business purchases overstocked inventory from big box stores, as well as from retailers that go out of business. While the owners know where the items are coming from, they rarely know exactly what’s coming.
“Every day is like Christmas,” Van Helden said Monday morning, Aug. 17, 2020.
Lindloff said that it’s the “unknown factor” that motivates shoppers to make frequent visits to the store, which opened in early July.
So, what’s the most unusual item that has arrived since the store opened, the owners were asked.
Lindloff thought for a moment, then reached behind the counter for a stuffed rooster, about a foot tall. She threw a switch and the bird began clucking … and shrieking.
“Then there was this,” added Van Helden, pointing out a brand new Kindle that arrived in a recent Amazon shipment.
“I’m just digging in the box and I’m like … what is this?” he said.
Lindloff said the store is modeled after Bargain Bills in Rice Lake, which used to be one of her favorite shopping destinations.
“We buy product by the semi load, from all over the United States,” she said. “Once in awhile, we’ll know what store it’s coming from, but that’s about it. This can be fortunate for our customers, because they can buy at pennies on the dollar.”
Lindloff said that the owners bought the property from former lumberyard owner Larry Greener two years ago.
“We own a private trucking company (Lindloff Trucking), which has 10 vehicles and hauls for clients,” she said. “We bought the property because it had a building big enough to put the big rigs in.”
Lindloff said that she had the idea for a retail store in the back of her mind, but the timeline was uncertain … until the windstorm hit Barron on July 19, 2019.
“Took a 98-foot building and blew it into a field nearby,” she said. There was also damage to the former lumberyard retail store.
“So, as we started to (make plans for repairs), we decided to go the extra mile,” she said.
Taking the place of the old retail store is a brand, new, 40-foot by 60-foot building, with a 15-foot ceiling, an overhead door in back for truck deliveries, and a front porch, where visitors are encouraged to sit, rest, and have a snack or drink while they visit.
“This was all in the planning stages long before COVID-19 hit,” Lindloff said. “But that was another thing that motivated us. We knew there were a lot of customers who might not want to use a big box store for shopping.”
The General Store has a strict policy on wearing masks, and has also stepped up its efforts to cleanse and disinfect everything.
“As for social distancing, there is usually only a few people in here at a time,” she added. “This is a family-oriented business, and the small community we’re in helps bring it to life.”
For now, Lindloff and Van Helden said, the main goal of The General Store is to let customers know it’s here, and that there is no way of telling what they’ll see when they get in the door.
