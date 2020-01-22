Ridgeland Area Library will host a “Chicken Noodle Soup Supper & Chili Cook-off” fundraiser from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Ridgeland Community Center.
Whether you want to cook & compete or just want to eat soup, please come.
Chili categories include sweet & mild, zesty & spicy, unique & unusual. There will also be a brownie judging contest.
Free will donations will be accepted. All proceeds will be used on the library’s basement renovation project.
For information, call Kristin Huset at Security Bank, (715) 949-2265.
