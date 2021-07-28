A Barron County sheriff's deputy acted in accordance with policy and was justified in shooting a man during a standoff in Mikana on July 14.
On Wednesday, July 28, an independent shooting review panel, made up of law enforcement firearm instructors and law enforcement administrators, met to review the July 14, 2021 incident in Mikana.
"As a result of the review, the panel found no violation of any department policy, the deputy followed all Training and Standards use of force procedures and the use of force was justified to protect the deputy and the citizens in the area. The deputy has been taken off paid administrative leave and placed back on active duty," stated a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the officer as Anthony Weigand, who has eight years of experience in law enforcement.
The incident happened after the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was called for a wellness check for an adult, white male subject after he had made a threat to a person who lived nearby. Upon arrival, deputies observed the male barricaded in a room with a firearm. Law enforcement and the subject talked through a standoff. At one point the subject raised a firearm at deputy who then fired at the subject. The subject was struck. The subject was provided medical support and then air-lifted to a regional hospital.
No other persons were injured during the incident.
Wisconsin statute requires that, in the event of the death of an individual as the result of an action or inaction by a law enforcement officer, the ensuing investigation must be conducted by an investigative team from an independent agency.
The Department of Criminal Investigation was assisted by the State Patrol in this investigation.
Now that the investigation has concluded, the DOJ is expected to turn over investigative reports to Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright, who will decide whether or not to file charges related to the incident.
