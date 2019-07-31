The biggest public event on Almena’s calendar will get started less than two days from now as the annual Fun Days celebration takes place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, 2019, in Almena.
Admission to the pulling events is $8 per person each night. Food and beverages will be available on the pulling grounds.
The weekend includes three competitive events: a tractor pulling contest, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and two events Saturday: a state-sanctioned children’s pedal pull at 4 p.m. at Shadyside Park and a truck pull at 5 p.m.
Registration for the tractor pull starts at 5 p.m. Friday. Competition will be in the following classifications: farm stock, hobby stock, open, modified, improved farm stock turbo, and pro farm (hot farm).
For information, call Don Wohlk (715) 296-1691.
Children and parents are invited to Shadyside Park at 4 p.m. Saturday for the annual state-sanctioned pedal pull. Winners are eligible to advance to a state pedal pulling contest later this year.
Depending on the ages of the children who sign up, competition will take place for boys and girls. The youngest age group is 4-under. The oldest is 12.
For information call Sue Wohlk, (715) 357-6537.
Registration starts at 5 p.m. Saturday for the truck pull, including competition in stock, pro stock, modified, improved stock, superstock, work stock and light limited super stock tractor classifications.
For information, call Dave Whitman, (715) 529-8566.
Fun Days proceeds will be donated to the Almena Fire Department and the local Knights of Columbus chapter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.