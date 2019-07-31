–Tractor and truck pulls will take place in more than a dozen different classifications this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, 2019, as Commercial Club members host Almena’s annual Fun Days celebration. There is also a state-sanctioned kids’ pedal pull on Saturday, Aug. 3. In the photo above, Turtle Lake resident Bailey Judge pilots a classic Farmall during the 2015 edition of Fun Days Photo from News-Shield archives