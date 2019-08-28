The 14th annual Bluegrass Festival at Pioneer Village Museum near Cameron runs September 6, 7, and 8. Music starts Friday evening at 5 p.m. and continues through Sunday afternoon. Food and refreshments will be available all weekend, along with acoustic instrument workshops on Saturday, and a limited number of campsites.
Bandcamp.com describes Tommy Brown as a third-generation musician who started picking at the age of six. “His banjo style garnered him both the Kentucky State and Tennessee State Banjo Championships. His pickin’ style and vocals embrace his passion for the mountain-style music he performs today.”
Call it retro, hillbilly, bluegrass or rockabilly, the Kody Norris Show strives for “dern good entertainment.” Norris has crafted a performance that harkens back and tips a hat to the traditions created by Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin’s showmanship, the Stanley Brothers’ harmonies, performances of the Grand Ole Opry and a bit of Vaudeville. Top notch picking is center stage, but humor and visual flash are part of the entertaining package. Always clad in colorful, tailored suits adorned with rhinestones, ties, classic hats and ornate boots, the band earns its moniker as a “show.”
Visitors will be entertained by more great music, including the Stringsmiths, Doubledown Daredevils, John & Rose Band, River City Ramblers, Highview, St. Paul Mudsteppers, Gospel Notes, Maple Ridge, and R Country Offspring.
Music goes Friday evening from 5-9 p.m. Saturday’s schedule is 11a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday’s is 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Each day’s entry fee includes all of the music, as well as the Museum. Friday-$10, Saturday-$15, Sunday-$10, or $30 for all 3 days. ($5 each day for children 5-12).
On Saturday and Sunday, visitors will be able to enjoy the Indianhead Country Arts and Crafts Fest. Wisconsin and Minnesota artists will be on hand, and a few items for sale include: fused glass jewelry, leather purses, yard art, bird houses, mosaic tables, kettle corn, canned produce, and more.
Festival will be held rain or shine. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets as the nights may be cool. Lunch and refreshments are available for purchase on the grounds. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Carry-ons are not allowed. Museum buildings and displays will be open for touring from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant will be open on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Bluegrass Festival is the last event of the year, and the Museum closes on Sept. 9. This is a great opportunity to see all of the changes, as well as experience the great music. The Gift Shop will be open all weekend. Visit the museum’s website at pioneervillagemuseum.org or call 715 458 2080. The museum is located between Cameron and Barron – 1866 13½-14th Ave. (Hwy. W)
