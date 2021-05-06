A local police emergency response team was deployed to arrest a man involved in a domestic violence incident Thursday morning, May 6, in Rice Lake.
At around 7:10 a.m. Rice Lake Officers were dispatched to a residence in the City of Rice Lake in reference to an active domestic violence incident. The victim and children were able to leave the residence and it was reported that the suspect had a firearm inside.
Rice Lake Officers, assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Deputies, established a perimeter of the residence. The suspect was able to be reached via cell phone and officers attempted to negotiate with him for some time without success. The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team was requested to stage in the area at which time negotiations were successful and the suspect came out of the residence. Officers were eventually able to take the suspect into custody. The suspect did resist arrest and oleoresin capsicum spray had to be used to gain control.
The suspect, Xavier Santiago Torres, was arrested for several charges to include Battery Domestic related, Threats to Law Enforcement, Felony Bail Jumping, and Child Abuse.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.