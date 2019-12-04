A new event is on the calendar for the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County – a New Year’s Eve gala from 6 p.m. to midnight New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019) at Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake.
Tickets are $50 per person and sponsorships are available at three levels, $250, $500 and $1,000, which includes dinner tickets for up to eight people. For information and to buy tickets, visit www.lefbc.org.
The event includes a dinner that includes a choice of prime rib, chicken with a rosemary cream sauce, or pasta marinara, as well as a cash bar, live entertainment and auctions.
Proceeds benefit the foundation and its work in Barron County. With a budget of about $40,000 annually, the foundation sponsors events like “Shop With a Cop” during the holiday season, K9 training programs for the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and municipal police departments in the county, and the yearly “National Night Out” held every August in several county communities, including Barron and Cameron.
Founded a decade ago, the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County is an independent, non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to fostering public safety through community building, education, and outreach.
In concert with area police departments, the foundation works with a range of community safety advocates to develop and implement public safety and crime prevention programs.
The organization is administered by a board of directors including Dave Armstrong, Jess Hodek, Bill Smith, Jim Garey, Ryan VanLanduyt, Brenda Kupferschmidt, Kim Cook, Sarah Glaze, Cody Kargus, Paul Baribeau, Jackie Molden, Sarah Widdes and Roger Steffen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.