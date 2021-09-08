Barron County Retired Educators will hold its first meeting for the upcoming year on Sept. 16, 2021. All retired teachers, administrators, and support staff are invited to join the gathering at the large pavilion in Anderson Park in Barron at 11 a.m. This event will serve as a social get-together after not having met for quite a while.
An update on local activities as well as what is happening on the state level will be shared. Plans will be outlined for the 2021-2022 year. Mask-wearing is encouraged; we will open the pavilion’s large doors so there will be plenty of fresh air. The picnic lunch will be provided at no cost.
To register for lunch call one of the following: Keith Kolpack at 715-418-0563; Sandy Steiner at 715-234-4085; or Kathy Osterloth at kosterlogh@gmail.com or 715-234-4193. Please call to make your lunch reservation by Sept. 14.
