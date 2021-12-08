Barron Kiwanis is a community organization dedicated to improve the lives of its local citizens through various programs and projects. To carry out these activities, funds are a necessary requirement. One of the larger fundraisers is their annual Christmas Tree Sale. Keith Kolpack is serving as chair of the project.
Trees are being sold at two locations – at Barron on the Swant-Graber property, and at the Larry Greener residence on Highway 48. A Kiwanis member will be at the Christmas Tree Stand in Barron on Saturdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and during the week from noon to 5 p.m. If those times do not work for residents, a self- serve option is available – just follow the directions as indicated on the tree stand door.
Funds raised from the sale of the trees are used for donations to the Boys & Girls Club; CASA of Western Wisconsin; the Bay Fund at Barron Area Schools; Barron High School Post Prom; Young Children – Priority One with their Reach Out and Read Books Program; Fair Time Chapel at the Barron County Fair; Key Club Convention; scholarships for graduating students from Barron High School and other programs or projects.
Most of the trees sold were grown locally by Don Peterson, Larry Greener and Chuck Sandmann. Thanks to Thrivent’s Live Generously program, additional trees were purchased from Porter’s Christmas Trees west of Barron. A special thanks goes to Swant-Graber Motors for donating their property for the tree stand; Synergy Cooperative for assisting with the sale box; City of Barron street employees for moving the Tree Shed; and City of Barron Utility employees for electrical wiring.
Barron Kiwanis would also like to thank the public and area businesses for purchasing trees for this year. Your support is greatly appreciated and helps to make the community better.
