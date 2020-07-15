Information was sent Tuesday, July 14, 2020, to parents throughout the Barron Area School District, informing them of plans to reopen school this fall while taking safety precautions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, school board members learned Monday, July 13.
The information outlines what parents can expect in terms of what kinds of activities will and won’t go on in district buildings, what kinds of meetings can and can’t take place, how students, staff and others need to conduct themselves while in school buildings, and how the district plans to deal with any new cases, if or when they occur.
District Administrator Diane Tremblay stressed that the information is “a living document,” subject to change as the school district makes plans to reopen at the end of August 2020.
The parent message will be followed by “two days of building-level meetings on risk mitigation,” she said. “We will (also) talk Aug. 27 and 28 about what will happen if we need to return to virtual learning.”
Keeping one’s distance from others continues to be a major aspect of what the district will be doing, Tremblay added.
Staff will be asked to “get as much done on the phone or online as possible,” she said. The advice is “call first, skip the trip,” Tremblay added.
Face coverings will be “strongly recommended” where physical barriers and/or distancing aren’t possible yet they won’t be required, the board members learned.
Board member Dan McNeil asked the reason for that.
Tremblay replied that there are varying attitudes on face coverings, including one staff member who won’t come to work if a mask is required.
“We have other (staffers) who will wear masks all the time,” she added.
Thus far during the pandemic, only one BASD staff member is known to have reported coming down with COVID-19, board members were told.
Additional sick leave is available to staff members who choose not to report to work for health reasons. Out of more than 150 staff contacted by district administration, none has asked for extended leave, the board members learned.
Long range building plan
Board members were updated on an information-gathering process designed to list space and/or other needs in the district’s five school buildings.
A focus group meeting is planned Monday, July 20, to continue the process of inviting public comment.
The board members heard a report from Miron Construction, a consultant hired by the district last February, on the progress thus far.
There has been public input on proposed improvements such as a new office and entryway at Almena Elementary School, a gymnasium addition and possible day care center at Woodland Elementary School, a proposed fitness center (among other improvements) at Riverview Middle School, and two possible plans to add space and renovate existing space at the Barron High School gymnasium.
An updated proposal is scheduled to be presented to the board by early September 2020.
