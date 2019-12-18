The Cameron High School girls’ basketball team marked its 22nd year participating in the annual Spirit of Christmas community service project, according to coach Kim Weber.
“This year, the team changed things up a bit from years past,” Weber said Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
“We worked with the Benjamin House (an emergency shelter) and sponsored a family for Christmas, along with helping out families right in our own district.”
The girls paid off past due lunch accounts, bought gas for families that need transportation, and purchased new snow pants, coats and other clothes to give to the elementary and middle schools to give away as the need arises.
“We also filled the Toys for Tots collection box in the high school office and made a donation to the Cameron Food Pantry,” Weber said.
Each player was asked to raise $75 in donations, and then shoot 200 free throws.
“The Mid Northwest Chapter of Thrivent Financial gave us a $250 gift card to use towards the project,” Weber added.
“Cameron House also hosted a spaghetti supper and gave a generous percentage of proceeds back to the program for shopping,” she said.
The girls raised a total of just over $2,500, well over their $75-per-player goal.
“The fun part is when we head up to Wal-Mart to shop,” Weber said. “The girls were assigned members of the family and given an amount of how much money they could spend on each family member. They were also given an amount per group to spend on the Toys for Tots program.”
The student athletes “have become very resourceful in their shopping and do a great job of getting what is needed with their funds,” Weber said.
Checkout clerks were – once again – surprised to see five heavily-loaded shopping carts … and one bill at the cash register.
