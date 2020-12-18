Do you know what Embrace advocates think of when we hear “Christmas” or the “holidays”? CONSENT! The many gatherings that take place during the holiday season provide the opportunity to talk about and practice consent. Consent is asking and gaining permission to do something and includes respecting personal and emotional boundaries in everyday activities.
Consent and boundaries are important all 365 days of the year, but with the pandemic this holiday season, setting boundaries has become even more necessary and visible. This year, we are each having to more intensely consider the boundaries around our own health and safety, the boundaries of our loved ones, and those of neighbors and community members whom we encounter in public spaces.
Consent needs to be freely given, reversible, informed, enthusiastic, and specific. For example, you may have previously planned to attend a holiday gathering but have now decided not to go. It is okay for your loved ones to feel disappointed, but they should never pressure you to change your mind or do something you are not comfortable with. We all have the power to make our own choices for the safety of ourselves and our bodies which is the core of consent. It is okay to feel all the feelings of disappointment, anger, sadness, joy, relief, and more about your situation, and it is okay if these feelings conflict.
Other ideas and questions to consider when setting your personal boundaries for the holidays during a global pandemic:
● What do I need to do to stay safe physically and emotionally?
● What specific boundaries do I choose?
● How do I tell people in my life my specific boundaries?
● How to keep the boundaries I set if someone does not want to accept or respect my boundaries?
To learn more about setting boundaries and consent, call, or text 715.532.6976. Embrace advocates are available 24/7 for free and confidential support.
