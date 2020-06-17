A $500 donation from Rice Lake-based Northland Insurance has been made to the “Smile On Memorial Scholarship” named for the late Brooke Baures, rural Cameron.
Brooke was a 2011 graduate of Cameron High School and a senior at Winona State University at the time she passed away in December 2014.
According to information submitted by her family, Brooke Baures was a three-time letter winner and a 2010 WIAA state participant in track & field, finishing 6th in the 800-meter relay.
At age 5, she began competing at Deutsch’s Gymnastics Training Center in Rice Lake. Her dedication to the sport of gymnastics brought her to competitions for United States of American gymnastics events throughout the nation, qualifying for multiple regional competitions and a national Level 10 event.
In 2011, Baures signed a National Collegiate Athletic Association letter of intent to attend Winona State University and compete in gymnastics. During her collegiate career, she earned national bids for Beam and Bars, allowing her to compete at the collegiate national level.
Baures earned WIAC “Athlete of the Week” honors twice in 2013 and All-American Honors as a collegiate gymnast.
On Dec. 1, 2014 a tragic work-related accident took Brooke’s life. In May of 2015, she was awarded a posthumous bachelor’s degree in social work from Winona State. According to her family, “Brooke’s biggest joys were ‘Living & Loving.’”
To honor the way she lived, Baures’ family established the Brooke Baures Smile On scholarship to recognize an individual who has demonstrated the motto: “Go Make a Difference” in this world!
The scholarship is awarded to a deserving Cameron High School senior who has completed at least one year of track with a $500 scholarship upon successful completion of the first semester of continuing education.
Two Cameron students earned Smile On scholarships in 2020: $500 to Brandon Groskopf, son of Brian and Jennifer Groskopf, and an additional $250 to Mikayla Gillette, daughter of Mark and Cammy Gillette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.