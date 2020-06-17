Northland Insurance, Rice Lake, recently donated $500 to a scholarship fund named in memory of the late Brooke Baures, a Cameron High School graduate and collegiate gymnast at Winona State University. From left: Dan Fjelstad owner of Northland Insurance in Rice Lake, Bekka Baures, and Brooke Baures’ parents, Kerrie and Ron Baures. The donation was made in a memorial garden behind Cameron High School. Photo contributed