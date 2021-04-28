The Red Barn Theatre has announced their productions for the 2021 season.
“Ripcord”, a comedy, will be on stage June 16-26.
The play is a hilarious, vastly entertaining story of two elderly women forced to share living quarters. The play is loaded with moments of wacky surprises.
“The World Goes Around”, a musical, is scheduled for July 7-17.
The prodiction is a stunning review of the multi-Tony Award winning team of Kander and Ebb. The show is filled with humor, romance,drama and nonstop melody.
Tom Sawyer returns to Hannibal, Mo., in “Boys of Autumn”. Tom desperate to locate his childhood pal, Huck Finn. Slowly, with humor and wisdom, they attempt to recapture the spirit of more carefree times.
“The Fantasticks”, a musical, will be presented Aug. 18-28.
It is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their
Fathers, who try to keep them apart.
Gift certificates already purchased for the 2020 or 2021 season
will be honored for the 2021 season. NO further season tickets will be purchased. Single ticket admission will be $17.
Reservations will be accepted starting Monday May 24, 2021
By calling 715-234-8301 or online at redbarntheatre-ricelake.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.