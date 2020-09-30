COVID-19 will change the look of things at the annual Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in the village of Dallas.
But that won’t stop the folks at Valkyrie Brewing Company from hosting a mainly outdoor event from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the village and the local park.
Events include:
• A pancake breakfast at the Dallas Fire Hall, starting at 7 a.m.
• An art and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Beer booths next to the brewery and at the village park, complete with local music, between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
• Jen’s Choppin Block food stand, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Twelfth annual Kubb Tournament starting at 9 a.m.
• Vintage baseball game at the village park ball field, starting at 10:30 a.m.
• Polka music and dancing from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
• A book sale outside the village library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Lefse for sale, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ball field.
• Remote control airplane demonstration, 1 p.m. at the park.
• Fire Department raffle, with results to be announced at 3 p.m.
Guests should prepare to dress warmly, as the forecast calls for a high in the mid-40s, along with occasional showers.
For more, visit www.valkyriebrewery.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.