Once again, Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake is partnering with Push, Incorporated to hold a ‘Hands-on Skills Day’ event on Thursday, May 5, focused on career paths and jobs available within the Utility Service Industry.
However, this year, the Hands-on Skills Day is ‘targeted toward schools to register their students in grades 9-12. By attending this event, students will be able to participate in hands-on learning and gain on-the-job skills experience.
Students will be exploring the variety of trades under the construction career umbrella to assist them in determining which trades are the best match for their individual aptitudes, skills, and interests. Students will learn about the education programs that Northwood Tech offers that match with a variety of trades and discuss the importance an apprenticeship can play in gaining experience while working in their chosen trade.
This Hands-on Skills Day event is meant for students to explore technical college programming and future employment options at PUSH, Inc. using the guides listed below as the proposed outcomes for the knowledge students gain from this event:
• Find the construction trade to best fit your skillset, aptitude, and interest.
• Reinforce or introduce basic skills common to utility construction trades.
• Enhance your confidence of your abilities through hands-on activities.
• Provide a first-hand experience of working in the utility construction industry.
For schools interested in attending this event, information and a link to register students is available by visiting www.northwoodtech.edu/events. Schools that register by April 15 will get free t-shirts for their students attending the ‘Hands-on Skills Day’.
