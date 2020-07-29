An estimated $70,628,600 is being spent on 10 major road construction projects in Barron and adjoining counties, according to a Friday, July 24, 2020, press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northwest Region office in Eau Claire.
Christena T. O’Brien, WisDOT Northwest Region communications manager, said the projects include the following:
• U.S. Hwy. 8, Almena to Turtle Lake – The project is scheduled to be active from July to September, 2020. The $3.14 million project will mill off a portion of the road surface and overlay it with asphalt, widen the shoulders, install rumble strips and mark the pavement.
Motorists can expect periodic lane closures in each direction controlled by flagging east of Turtle Lake during work hours Monday to Friday.
• Wisconsin Hwy 48 interchange at Rice Lake, West and Bear Paw avenues. Begun in April and expected to last to November, the $5.1 million project will reconstruct several blocks of the highway and add a roundabout intersection west of U.S. Hwy. 53. Both the north- and southbound U.S. 53 ramps will be rebuilt with additional roundabouts.
Drivers exiting northbound U.S. 53 will use a temporary ramp to reach Stout Street. The southbound on-ramp to U.S. Hwy. 53 has reopened. Previously, traffic had been diverted to Barron via highways 48 and 53 in order to reach the Hwy. 8/53 interchange.
• Burnett, Sawyer and Washburn counties – Crack filling, will proceed through August 2020 on four major highways in these counties, including Wisconsin highways 35, 70 and 77, and U.S. Hwy. 63 near Shell Lake.
Motorists using these highways should be alert for work crews through the end of the last week of July. The projects will cost a total of $2.72 million.
• Dunn and St. Croix counties – Interstate Hwy. 94 is undergoing a major, $57.5 million, resurfacing project between Hudson and Menomonie. Begun in March, the project is expected to last through November. The work includes removing and replacing concrete pavement, grading, marking pavement and installing a “beam guard,” cable barrier, right-of-way fencing and signing.
Drivers should expect temporary lane closures throughout the course of the project.
• Rusk County – Three bridge projects are planned, and all involve road closures and detours.
A bridge will be replaced on Rusk County Hwy. D, west of Wisconsin Hwy. 27, on Deer Tail Creek. The $1.36 million project is expected to be complete in October. The highway will be closed to traffic until the work is done.
WisDOT will also replace a bridge over Deer Tail Creek on Rusk County Hwy. I south of Tony. The $448,000 project should be complete in September. Hwy. I is closed to traffic for the duration of the work.
The third project includes a $360,600 bridge over Soft Maple Creek on South Hutchinson Road in the town of Stubbs. Work should be complete by September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.