On Monday, Aug. 26, at approximately 12:12 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 112 near Maple Lane in the City of Ashland. A construction zone flagger, who had northbound traffic on Highway 112 stopped, was struck by a Toyota RAV4 when the driver of the RAV4 drove onto the right shoulder of the highway around four other vehicles that were stopped on the highway.
The construction zone flagger was transported to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the RAV4 was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.