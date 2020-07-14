An uptick of nearly a dozen COVID-19 cases within the past four days has prompted a new series of recommendations by the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services.
Laura Sauve, county health officer, announced today, Tuesday, July 14, that authorites recommend no more than 25 people gather at any indoor location, and no more than 50 people outdoors.
"From July 10 through 14, we saw our largest spike in cases yet," Sauve said in a press release. The rapid spread of the virus prompted county authorities to issue more stringent recommendations "for the health of our communities," she added.
